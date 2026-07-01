Imambara Resealed After Court-Permitted Muharram Observance In Dhar | Representative image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The PWD Imambara in Dhar was resealed by the district administration at noon on Wednesday after the expiry of the six-day period during which it had been opened for Muharram observances under a court order.

The process was carried out peacefully in the presence of police, Revenue Department officials and representatives of the Muslim community.

After the premises were sealed, the key was handed over to the concerned departmental official.

The Imambara, situated in the Hatwara area, has been at the centre of a long-standing dispute and has remained sealed following an administrative order.

The matter later reached the court, which permitted the Imambara to be opened exclusively for Muharram rituals and related religious programmes for six days.

Following the expiry of the court-approved period, the administration resealed the premises in compliance with the order.

A large police force was deployed as a precaution, while senior administrative officials supervised the operation. Elders from the Muslim community were also present.

Officials said the entire process was conducted peacefully and transparently, with no opposition or untoward incident reported.