IMA Workshop: Enabling Participants To Explore Behaviours And Personality Traits | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Management Association hosted a unique and enriching workshop titled ‘Discovering Personality Through Storytelling & Narrative Therapy,’ facilitated by Aanya Jai, a psychologist, mental health advocate, poet and founder of Pro Behave.

This one-hour session provided participants an immersive experience, enabling them to explore their behaviours, emotions and personality traits through the lens of narrative therapy and storytelling.

Below are 15 key takeaways that made the workshop memorable and impactful:

1. Introduction to Narrative Therapy: Participants learned fundamental concepts like externalization (separating self from problems) and re-authoring (reshaping personal narratives for empowerment).

2. Storytelling for Self-Awareness: The workshop examined the seven components of storytelling (Setting, Character, Conflict, Plot, Theme, Dialogue, and Resolution) to uncover behavioural and emotional patterns.

3. Externalization for Perspective Shifts: Through externalization exercises, participants learned to view struggles as separate from their identity, promoting healthier coping mechanisms.

4. Identifying Dominant Narratives: The session helped participants uncover the dominant narratives they live by and how these influence their behaviour and decision-making.

5. Re-authoring Life Stories: Participants were guided to reframe personal stories, discovering ways to reshape their narratives into more empowering versions.

6. Archetypes for Self-Reflection: Participants connected with universal archetypes—such as Hero, Rebel, Caregiver, and Mentor—revealing their roles in personal and professional contexts.

FP Photo

7. Collaborative Story Creation: Through a collaborative storytelling exercise, participants explored teamwork, decision-making, and problem-solving, gaining insights into their behaviour during challenges.

8. Exploring Locus of Control: Participants reflected on whether they exhibit an internal or external locus of control in difficult situations, fostering self-awareness about their responses.

9. Building Resilience through Stories: Storytelling exercises highlighted participants' resilience, showcasing their ability to bounce back from setbacks and adversity.

10. Role-Playing for Behaviour Insights: Participants engaged in role-playing activities, revealing behaviour patterns and encouraging them to reframe failure as a learning opportunity.

11. Music and Poetry for Emotional Expression: The integration of music and poetry helped participants tap into deeper emotions that may not surface in traditional conversations.

12. Creative Poetry Writing: Inspired by music, participants wrote poems reflecting their emotional journeys, fostering a non-verbal exploration of feelings.

13. Introduction to Pro Behave: The session showcased Pro Behave, an EdTech platform founded by Aanya Jai, which uses interactive storytelling for therapeutic benefits.

14. Technology in Narrative Therapy: Participants learned how technology, through platforms like Pro Behave, enhances storytelling and therapy by enabling collaborative digital narratives.

15. Empowerment through Storytelling: The workshop concluded with participants reflecting on how storytelling tools empower them to reshape their personal stories and foster emotional well-being.