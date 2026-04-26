 ‘Illegal Power Connection’ Claims Life Of Class 8 Girl In Indore; Another Escapes
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HomeIndore‘Illegal Power Connection’ Claims Life Of Class 8 Girl In Indore; Another Escapes

‘Illegal Power Connection’ Claims Life Of Class 8 Girl In Indore; Another Escapes

A 12-year-old Class 8 student, Manya Bhati, died of electrocution during a Mata Pujan ceremony in Indore under Rajendra Nagar police limits. Another child survived. The incident reportedly occurred due to an illegal electricity connection with exposed wires at the pandal. Police have launched an investigation to determine responsibility in the tragic accident during the wedding event.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 26, 2026, 11:01 PM IST
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‘Illegal Power Connection’ Claims Life Of Class 8 Girl In Indore; Another Escapes | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old girl was electrocuted during a Mata Pujan ceremony held as part of a wedding celebration under the Rajendra Nagar police station limits on Saturday. The incident occurred in Sukh Niwas Colony when the girl, along with another child, came into contact with an exposed live wire.

The deceased has been identified as Manya Bhati, daughter of Santosh Bhati. She was a student of Class 8. According to her family members, a Bhajan Sandhya programme had been organised for the event. The organisers had allegedly taken an illegal electricity connection directly from a power pole without permission, leaving live wires exposed.

Consequently, an electric current surged through the pandal tent, causing two girls to suffer severe shocks. While the other girl was saved at a hospital, Manya could not be saved.

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Bhati, the victim's father, is a building material supplier. Manya was her parents’ only daughter and is survived by one brother. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

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