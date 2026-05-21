Illegal Pistol Manufacturing Unit Was Busted And Three Country-Made Pistols Were Seized In Neemuch | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Manasa police busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit and seized three country-made pistols, two live cartridges and equipment used for manufacturing weapons. Police arrested one suspect, while another suspect is absconding.

The action was carried out under the direction of SP Rajesh Vyas, ASP Naval Singh Sisodiya and SDOP Nikita Singh. The operation was led by Manasa police station SHO Nilesh Awasthi.

Police received information that Durgashankar Sutar of Antarimata village was travelling towards Manasa on a motorcycle carrying an illegal firearm and cartridges. Acting on the tip-off, police laid a trap near Sarsi Phanta and detained him. During the search, police recovered a country-made pistol and a live cartridge from his possession.

During interrogation, the suspect allegedly disclosed that he had purchased two more pistols from Nanalal Sikligar of Antarimata village. Based on the information, police recovered two additional country-made pistols.

Investigation revealed that illegal weapons were allegedly being supplied to smugglers in Rajasthan and nearby districts. Police later raided the house of the absconding suspect and seized machinery and tools used for manufacturing firearms, including gun barrels, magazines, triggers, a grinder, a welding machine, a hammer, pliers and springs.

Police said efforts are underway to arrest the absconding suspect and further investigation is continuing.