Illegal Miners Try To Run Over Patwari With Tractor During Anti-Illegal Mining Operation In Khandwa | AI-Generated

Khandwa (adhya Pradesh): A patwari narrowly escaped a life-threatening attack when alleged illegal miners tried to run him over with a tractor during an anti-illegal mining operation in Khandwa district. The incident occurred on Sunday in the Jawar police station area and came to light on Tuesday.

According to official information, Patwari Mayank Phuleria received a tip-off about illegal murrum excavation on government land in Bhakarada village. He reached the spot with the village kotwar and found a JCB machine and multiple tractor-trolleys engaged in mining and transporting material.

When he attempted to stop the activity, tractor driver Kundan Singh, a resident of Bhakarada, allegedly tried to run him over. Phuleria managed to escape unhurt, while the accused fled the scene. The JCB machine, however, was left behind after getting stuck in a pit and was later seized.

Police registered an FIR at Jawar police station against three identified accused—Sawan Bhilala (JCB driver), Mukesh Solanki and Kundan Singh—along with two unidentified tractor drivers.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Mining Act, and further investigation is underway.