Illegal Hoardings At Sitamau Bus Stand Pose Serious Risk To Public Safety | FP Photo

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): Illegal hoardings erected atop shop roofs in Sitamau’s busy bus stand area are posing a serious threat to public safety, as no contract for hoardings or flex banners has been awarded by the Sitamau Municipal Council to any individual or agency.

Despite this, some individuals have installed large hoardings on iron angle frames atop shop roofs, flouting regulations and earning money from these unauthorised structures.

The council has neither identified these hoardings nor taken action against those responsible. If the hoardings collapse during strong winds or storms, they could cause accidents and endanger passers-by.

The situation is similar in other parts of the town. Flex banners have been hung from utility poles, promotional posters pasted on the boundary wall near the Maharana Pratap statue and large banners mounted atop the passenger waiting shelter at the bus stand, posing a risk to commuters.

During a recent sanitation survey, the Sitamau council installed notice boards at Laduna Square warning of fines for erecting unauthorised hoardings or banners at selfie points, on government walls or on utility poles. However, banners have been put up beneath these designated points, indicating that the warning has been ignored.

CMO Jeevanray Mathur said action in accordance with regulations will be taken against all illegal hoardings. He added that municipal staff have been directed to remove unauthorised banners and initiate proceedings to impose fines on violators.