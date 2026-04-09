Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission Panel Flags Hazards On Mandsaur-Sitamau Road |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) on Wednesday took cognisance of a series of accidents on the Mandsaur-Sitamau road, where four fatalities and several injuries were reported within three days.

Acting on the matter, Commission Chairperson Dr Avdhesh Pratap Singh expressed concern over road safety issues and infrastructure deficiencies.

The route serves as a key link connecting the Mandsaur district headquarters to surrounding areas, including Shamgarh, Suwasra, and Bhanpura, and has seen increased traffic due to its connectivity to a nearby expressway.

Reports indicate that locations near the Somli River and Labhmuni Eye Hospital are particularly hazardous due to blind curves, encroachments and congestion. Residents have previously raised concerns through protests and memorandums.

The Commission directed the General Manager of the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within two weeks.