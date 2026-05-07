Illegal Gravel Extraction Exposed In Bedda-Jambudiya Village During MLA’s Inspection In Sailana | FP Photo

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar conducted a surprise inspection at an alleged illegal mining site in Bedda-Jambudiya village on Thursday and seized a drilling machine (RJ 06 CA 4588) that was operating at the location.

Officials found that the plant’s operational validity had expired and its environmental clearance (NOC) had lapsed, yet gravel extraction and drilling activities allegedly continued.

Dodiyar immediately ordered the machine to stop operations, demanded the mining lease and environmental clearance documents from the operator and directed officials to initiate an investigation. No valid documents were produced at the site.

District Mining Officer Reena Pathak said environmental clearance is mandatory for all drilling and blasting operations and described the activity at the site as illegal. Authorities dispatched a Mining Inspector immediately after receiving the MLA’s complaint.

Mining operator Bhanwar Darbar admitted that the site did not have valid permits and said drilling work had started in anticipation of approvals expected within two to four days. Dodiyar rejected the explanation and said no work could be undertaken without proper authorisation under any circumstances.

Authorities later seized the drilling machine and initiated a departmental inquiry. Dodiyar, accompanied by District Janpad vice-president Keshuram Ninama, Janpad member Chandu Maida and Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) district president Ramesh Kharadi, said authorities would maintain zero tolerance against illegal mining in the area.