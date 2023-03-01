IIT Indore wins Global Best m-Gov Award at the World Government Summit 2023

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology Indore has won the Global Best m-Gov Award at the World Government Summit 2023 held between February 13-15 in Dubai. This award was given for the product “BlockBill” based on a trust, transparent and accountable blockchain-based digital transformation framework for billing and invoicing systems in FMCG, both for B2B and B2C, a press release issued by IIT Indore said.

Blockbill, a blockchain-based receipt generation app

Blockbill is a blockchain-based receipt generation app providing users with digital receipts for all their transactions. The app helps move away from the production of thermal papers used for printing receipts which cannot be recycled or disposed of, thus cutting the cost of printing and paper. The app also offers data transparency and security as it uses blockchain. The receipts cannot be altered once made. Once digitised, then organising receipts and sorting them becomes easier not just for the vendors, but also for the customers who want to manage personal finances.

Idea conceptualised by IIT Indore Associate Professor

This idea has been conceptualised by IIT Indore, Associate Professor, Gourinath Banda and was assisted by final year BTech students Bhoomil Sanjaykumar Gohel, Neel Kalpeshbhai Parikh and Niyati Totala, who did this as Bachelors’ Thesis Project. The creators of the ‘Blockbill’ app received the prestigious award from Egyptian President Abel Fattah Al-Sisi.

"The competition included more than 1000 applicants from the globe. The “M-Gov Award” and the “GovTech Award” are annual awards organised by UAE government as part of the World Government Summit," the press release said.

These awards are designed to encourage pioneering students, researchers, government agencies and institutions, private sector companies and startups to develop innovative solutions using the latest technologies to address evolving local and global challenges and explore new opportunities for a better future for humanity.

