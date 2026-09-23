IIT Indore To Host 500 Global Experts At Major Water Conference | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIT Indore will host HYDRO INTERNATIONAL 2026, the 31st International Conference on Hydraulics, Water Resources, River and Coastal Engineering, from Dec 17 to 19.

Organised by the Department of Civil Engineering under the aegis of the Indian Society for Hydraulics (ISH), the three-day conference is expected to bring together around 500 delegates from India and abroad, including academicians, scientists, policymakers, industry experts and researchers.

Prof Manish Kumar Goyal of the Department of Civil Engineering and Mehta Family School of Sustainability will chair the conference.

The conference will focus on sustainable and climate-resilient water management and provide a platform for discussions on challenges and developments in the water sector.

It will feature keynote and plenary lectures, parallel technical sessions and a special technical session on Condition Assessment & Management Planning (CAMP).

The CAMP session will cover the Narmada, Mahanadi, Krishna, Cauvery, Godavari and Periyar river basins under the National River Conservation Plan of the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

It will focus on river-basin assessment, conservation and management planning.

Other technical discussions will cover hydraulics, hydrology, river and coastal engineering, groundwater, climate change, flood and drought risks, dam safety and emerging AI and ML applications in water resources management.

IIT Indore Director Prof Suhas Joshi said water scarcity and environmental challenges have increased the need for faster and more resilient water management.

He said the conference would seek to connect research and technology with ground-level challenges and focus on affordable and accessible solutions.

Goyal said the conference would focus on translating research into practical solutions for climate-resilient water management, river rejuvenation and disaster risk reduction.

The conference will also provide young researchers and professionals an opportunity to present their work, interact with experts and explore research collaborations.

HYDRO INTERNATIONAL is an annual conference series on hydraulics, water resources, river and coastal engineering held under the aegis of ISH.

Its 31st edition at IIT Indore will focus on sustainable water management, climate resilience and river conservation.