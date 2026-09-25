IIT-Indore Takes Swachhata Message Beyond Campus | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking the message of cleanliness beyond the campus, the Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IIT Indore) organised a two-day awareness drive under the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2026 campaign, combining waste-segregation education with street theatre to promote environmental responsibility and community participation.

The initiatives, held on Sep 23 and 24, focused on encouraging behavioural change and responsible waste management among staff and students.

On Sep 23, IIT Indore organised an awareness session on four-way waste segregation at Balda Farm House on the institute campus under the theme Ab Do Nahi, Chaar. The session focused on sensitising housekeeping and administrative staff to segregation at source and sustainable waste-management practices.

Participants were encouraged to follow the principles of Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Say No to Plastics, with emphasis on reducing waste generation and adopting environmentally responsible habits.

Continuing the campaign on Sep 24, the institute organised a nukkad natak at the Learning Resource Centre (LRC). A team of professional artistes used an interactive street performance to highlight cleanliness, hygiene, environmental responsibility and civic participation.

The programme drew more than 120 students from Sandipani Higher Secondary School, Dewas, along with their teachers and management team. The students participated in the programme, which sought to convey its message through an interactive format.

Through street theatre, the institute highlighted the importance of cleanliness and responsible action in everyday life, taking the Swachhata message to a younger audience.

The two initiatives highlighted the role of awareness, behavioural change and collective participation in building sustainable cleanliness practices. IIT Indore said the activities were aimed at reinforcing the objectives of Swachhata Hi Seva and contributing to a cleaner, greener and more sustainable environment.