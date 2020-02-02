IIT Indore student from Bengaluru dies, cremated in city

Indore: A student of Indore Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore passed away due to pulmonary embolism while undergoing treatment for skin psoriasis at a private hospital here on Saturday night. His parents decided to cremate the body in Indore instead of taking it to his ancestral city.
The last rites were performed at the Regional Park crematorium on Sunday.
His mortal remains were consigned to flames amid presence of IIT Indore faculty, staff and all friends of the IIT were present with their family.
Rohit Pamidi, a resident of Bengaluru, was a BTech (Electrical Engineering) second year student at IIT Indore.
On 25 January, he complained of skin infection. After investigation at the institute's health centre, Rohit was referred to Choithram Hospital. After receiving the information, Rohit's father (Sridhar) also came to Indore on January 26. After consulting doctors of Bengaluru, Rohit’s father shifted him to Bombay Hospital for treatment of skin psoriasis in the city. By Saturday evening, Rohit's condition had improved, but suffered pulmonary embolism. The doctors tried to save him but their efforts went in vain.
On Saturday night, Rohit's mother (Veena) also reached Indore. As soon as she heard the news of his son's death, she lost consciousness. The parents of Rohit decided to perform his last rites in the city where he was studying.
On Monday, the ashes of Rohit will be taken to Omkareshwar by his parents.
According IIT Indore, Rohit was a brilliant student. IIT Indore media coordinator Sunil Kumar said "The institute is shocked by Rohit's demise. A condolence meeting will be held on the campus for peace of the departed soul on Monday.”
