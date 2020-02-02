IIT Indore student from Bengaluru dies, cremated in city

Indore: A student of Indore Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore passed away due to pulmonary embolism while undergoing treatment for skin psoriasis at a private hospital here on Saturday night. His parents decided to cremate the body in Indore instead of taking it to his ancestral city.

The last rites were performed at the Regional Park crematorium on Sunday.

His mortal remains were consigned to flames amid presence of IIT Indore faculty, staff and all friends of the IIT were present with their family.

Rohit Pamidi, a resident of Bengaluru, was a BTech (Electrical Engineering) second year student at IIT Indore.