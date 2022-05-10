IIT Indore signs an MoU with IIFM Bhopal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIT Indore has signed a MoU with Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM), Bhopal, to provide a framework for long-term collaboration and advancement of knowledge sharing based on reciprocity and mutual interest.

The MoUs were signed by Prof Suhas S Joshi, Director, IIT Indore and Subhash Chandra (IFS), Director, IIFM, Bhopal.

Both the institutes will work on use of technological intervention in the domains of natural resource management, environment, forests, sustainability, climate change, rural development, rural livelihoods and other allied fields/areas through joint research projects, training programmes, consulting assignments and other such activities. Faculty members from both the Institutes may jointly supervise for PhD in the common areas of interest.

Possibilities about starting a sustainability centre, working together on eco-tourism and agro forestry was also discussed in detail during the meeting of IIT Indore and IIFM officials.

The visit of IIFM delegation was a reciprocity visit of IIT Indore delegation to IIFM. IIFM delegation along with other senior forest officials of Indore region visited the forest area of IIT Indore and agreed to guide IIT Indore in developing the forest area of IIT Indore. Discussions were also held about forest fires, Nagar Van scheme, commercial plantation and development of water reservoirs in forest areas.

Recently, IIT Indore had signed a MOU to host 50 meritorious students from MP government engineering colleges, for a one-month internship/project without any fee. In addition to this, free accommodation and expenses to carry out research will also be borne by IIT Indore.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 01:13 PM IST