IIT Indore Opens Doors For 625 New PG & PhD Students | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IIT Indore) organised the orientation programme for newly admitted postgraduate (PG) and PhD students for the academic session 2026–27 on Thursday.

The programme marked the beginning of an academic journey for students joining the institute's community of scholars and researchers.

For the academic session 2026–27, IIT Indore has admitted 625 students across its PG and PhD programmes.

The programme was presided over by IIT Indore Director Prof Suhas Joshi, who welcomed the incoming students, emphasising the importance of academic excellence, innovation and ethical research. He encouraged the students to make the best use of the institute's academic and research ecosystem while cultivating interdisciplinary thinking and a spirit of collaboration.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Suhas Joshi said, "You are joining an institute that nurtures innovation, critical thinking and research excellence. I encourage you to explore new ideas, engage in interdisciplinary learning and pursue research that creates meaningful societal impact. Your journey here will equip you not only with advanced knowledge and technical expertise but also with the values and leadership qualities needed to address the challenges of tomorrow. I wish each one of you a fulfilling, enriching and successful academic journey."

The orientation programme introduced students to the institute's academic framework, research ecosystem, campus facilities, student support services and various initiatives designed to foster academic and personal growth. Faculty members and institute officials interacted with the students, providing valuable insights into academic regulations, research opportunities, innovation initiatives and campus life.

Strengthening its postgraduate academic portfolio, IIT Indore has introduced three new MTech specialisations from the academic session 2026–27: Civil Engineering with specialisation in Geotechnical Engineering, Civil Engineering with specialisation in Transportation Systems Engineering, and Chemical Engineering with specialisation in Chemical Processes Design & Intelligence. These specialisations have a provision for conversion to PhD.

The orientation programme concluded with interactive sessions that enabled students to engage with faculty members and institute officials, helping them gain a comprehensive understanding of the academic environment, research culture and opportunities available at IIT Indore. The event set an inspiring tone for the new academic session, reaffirming the institute's commitment to nurturing future leaders, innovators and researchers who will contribute to the advancement of science, technology and society.