CM Mohan Yadav Opens Lavkush Flyover Arm In Indore, Congestion To Ease | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated one arm of the double-layer flyover constructed by the Indore Development Authority (IDA) at Lavkush Square on Thursday, providing major relief to commuters travelling from the Ujjain side towards Mari Mata.

With the opening of this stretch, vehicles coming from Ujjain will now be able to bypass the traffic signal at the busy Lavkush Square intersection, reducing travel time and congestion on one of the city's most heavily used corridors.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, "Indore and development are synonymous with each other." He described the project as a symbol of modern engineering and urban planning and said the remaining arm of the flyover would be completed in the coming months. Once fully operational, the bridge will allow uninterrupted movement of traffic in both directions.

Yadav said the flyover would play a crucial role in managing the increasing traffic load on the Indore-Ujjain route during the 2028 Simhastha. The project is expected to reduce travel time, save fuel, ease traffic jams and provide safer and more convenient transportation facilities for citizens.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, MLAs Golu Shukla and Ramesh Mendola, along with several public representatives, officials and local residents, were present during the inauguration ceremony.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the ongoing works around the flyover and directed officials to complete the remaining infrastructure in a time-bound manner.

Lavkush Square now gets a three-level traffic system

* Level 1: Normal traffic movement on the surface road.

* Level 2: The flyover connecting MR-10 with the Super Corridor, along with the Metro Rail corridor.

* Level 3: The newly inaugurated double-layer flyover.

Double-layer flyover at a glance

* Project cost: Rs 175 crore

* Length: 1,450 metres

* Height: 22 metres

* Main span: 65 metres long and 24 metres wide

* Steel used: About 800 tonnes, including two 400-tonne bow-string girders

Works still pending

* Slip roads and at-grade roads

* Widening of service roads

* Lighting installation

* Landscaping and development of the green belt