IIT Indore Opens Admissions For India’s First BTech in Environmental Economics & Sustainable Engineering | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIT Indore has started admission in a one-of-its-kind BTech programme in Environmental Economics and Sustainable Engineering. As India prepares for a massive expansion in green jobs, this programme stands as the first undergraduate offering across all IITs to combine the rigours of Climate Science with the analytical power of Environmental Economics.

Starting July 2026, the Mehta Family School of Sustainability at IIT Indore will welcome 30 high-achieving students selected through JEE Advanced to lead the next generation of sustainable decision-makers.

The EESE programme is structured around three core areas: Environmental Economics and Policy, Energy Systems and Battery Technology, and Water and Climate Systems. It combines engineering fundamentals with scientific and economic training. Instead of treating these as parallel tracks, the curriculum is designed to integrate them across coursework and real-world application.

“The climate crisis will not wait for us to build capacity, which is why this programme is so critical,” said IIT Indore director Dr Suhas Joshi. “By bringing together climate science and environmental economics in a single, rigorous curriculum, we are creating something genuinely unique in Indian higher education: graduates who can bridge the gap between scientific understanding and policy action. This visionary initiative is how we build the future India needs.”

Prof Pritee Sharma, head of the Mehta Family School of Sustainability, said the programme is designed to reflect how sustainability challenges are addressed in practice. “This programme is a launchpad for India's next generation of sustainability leaders. Our curriculum combines the rigour of a classroom with hands-on, real-world projects. Through strategic industry collaborations, students will engage with actual sustainability challenges, graduating with both deep expertise and practical experience that makes them future-ready from day one.”

The curriculum has been developed in collaboration with the Mehta Family Foundation’s CARE Advisory team, which brings together international academic and industry expertise in sustainability.

Beyond classroom learning, the programme places emphasis on applied skills such as systems modelling, data-driven decision-making, and environmental monitoring, alongside exposure to industry through internships across sectors including renewable energy, manufacturing and infrastructure.

“Being the first BTech programme of its kind in India, this initiative creates a powerful pathway for young people who are passionate about sustainability,” said Rahul Mehta, founder of the Mehta Family Foundation.