IIT Indore celebrates Chemistry Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Chemistry, Indian Institute of Technology Indore celebrated Chemistry by organizing Chemistry in-house symposium (CHEM 2022) and an open day on Friday.

In CHEM 2022, research students presented their research works via oral and poster presentation.

In the open day event, school kids were invited and they were shown several chemical illusion and magical experiments by research students in a simplified, fun, and hands-on way.

The program was inaugurated and the departmental annual magazine, “CHEMOPHILE” was revealed by Prof Biswarup Pathak, Head of the Department of Chemistry. During the program, the best poster, oral and research paper awards were conferred.

Dr Tridib, Dr Dipak, Dr Umesh, and Dr Selvakumar were in the organizing team of the Chemistry Day 2022 event.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks and the planting of a Rudraksh sapling.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 02:37 PM IST