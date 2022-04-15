IIM Indore to hold IPM’s aptitude test on July 2, registrations till May 21

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore has invited online applications for aptitude test for admission in its after-school course five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM).

The application window will remain open till May 21. The aptitude test would be conducted on July 2.

The candidate should have been born on or after August 01, 2002 (5 years relaxation to the candidates from SC/ST/PwD category is given i.e. born on or after August 01, 1997).

The candidate should have passed Standard XII/HSC or equivalent examination in 2020, 2021 or appearing in 2022.

Candidates who are likely to complete standard XII/ HSC or equivalent by the end July 31, 2022 can also apply.

The IPM aptitude test is a national level exam held every year. This year, the exam will be held in 34 cities Indore, Delhi, Mumbai etc.

Launched by IIM Indore in 2011, the IPM is one of the most sought after courses in the country. The programme has been accredited by the Association of MBAs, AMBA London. It is a creative programme meant for young students with managerial and leadership aspirations. Through the IPM, IIM Indore seeks to attract young students, and mould them as outstanding leaders through a world-class education.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 12:25 PM IST