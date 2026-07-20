IIM Indore Study: Metaverse Workplaces Boost Employee Engagement In Hybrid Offices | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As organisations embrace hybrid work, a study by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has found that metaverse-enabled workplaces boost employee engagement not through technology alone but by fostering meaningful social interaction, collaboration and psychological support.

The study, co-authored by Prof Prabin Kumar Panigrahi and published in the Journal of Systems and Information Technology, argues that immersive digital workplaces can significantly improve employee engagement by recreating the informal collaboration, social interaction and sense of belonging often missing in distributed work environments.

The researchers analysed 461 peer-reviewed journal articles published between 2010 and 2025 using science mapping, conceptual linkage and thematic analysis.

Based on the findings, they developed a conceptual framework explaining how metaverse platforms can enhance employee engagement through embodied social interaction and virtual psychological support.

According to the study, metaverse features such as immersion, spatial interaction and interactivity first strengthen employees' sense of co-presence and collaboration.

These experiences then increase feelings of autonomy, connectedness and psychological support, ultimately leading to higher engagement in hybrid workplaces.

The research introduces the concept of "sociotechnical fluidity", which refers to how easily employees can navigate, collaborate and adapt within immersive digital environments.

The framework integrates Embodied Social Presence Theory with Self-Determination Theory to explain employee behaviour in virtual workplaces.

The study cautions organisations against viewing metaverse adoption merely as an investment in virtual reality hardware or visually sophisticated digital environments.

Instead, it emphasises designing intuitive platforms that support natural communication, seamless collaboration and employee well-being.

The researchers recommend that organisations integrate metaverse initiatives with broader human resource and digital workplace strategies.

They also stress the need for digital literacy training, leadership support, robust infrastructure and continuous upskilling to ensure employees can effectively use immersive technologies.

The framework further suggests redesigning workplace practices through avatar-guided onboarding, informal virtual networking spaces and interactive collaboration zones to help employees build stronger workplace relationships.

It also highlights the potential of immersive platforms to reduce proximity bias by enabling remote employees to participate more naturally in meetings and informal interactions.

The study concludes that the future of hybrid work will be shaped not by technological sophistication alone but by organisations' ability to combine immersive technologies with thoughtful workplace design, psychological support and inclusive management practices to build more engaged and productive workforces.