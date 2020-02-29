IIM Indore students bring Shakespeare’s play alive on stage

Indore: Indian Institute of Management Indore witnessed two-and-a-half hours of marvellous theatre performance of William Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice by its students on Friday. This classic play’s adaptation was directed by Prof Dr Shweta Kushal, faculty, IIM Indore. The cast consisting of 17 actors and actresses from various programmes of the institute, put their best foot forward after three months of rigorous practice. The play was attended by the entire IIM Indore community, army officers from Mhow, special invitees and theatre lovers from the city.

“This was the first time our team staged a play by William Shakespeare. We were very excited about the performance. I tried to put in a more humanised version of the characters on stage, rather than the stereotypical depictions,” said Kushal.

“I believe the last three months gave a great learning experience, from both personal and professional point of view. I loved how there were people from different academic programmes in the play and how it brought us all together. Our play director did her very best in trying to bring out the best in us. Overall, it was a perfect experience for me in learning and growing, as a team’, says Gaurav Pareek who was one of the actors in the play.

The play is about Antonio, an antisemitic merchant, who takes a loan from the Jew, Shylock, to help his friend Bassanio to court Portia. As part of the contract, Shylock demands a pound of Antonio’s flesh if he fails to repay. Antonio, in arrogance, agrees to the contract as he believes that he will be able to repay the loan. Unfortunately, he cannot repay the loan, and without mercy, Shylock demands a pound of his flesh in return. Shylock is also upset as his daughter had eloped with Antonio’s friends. The heiress Portia, now the wife of Bassanio, dresses as a lawyer and saves Antonio. The play depicts multiple emotions depicting love, anger, rage, discrimination, wisdom, friendship, justice, hatred, jealousy, greed and more.