IIM-Indore Sees 19% Hike In Max Pay Package & 13.67% In Average Salary

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid a shrinking job market, Indian Institute of Management Indore has recorded a strong placement season for its Postgraduate Programme in Human Resource Management (PGPHRM), with both the highest and average salary packages seeing impressive hikes.

The institute is yet to release the placement reports for its flagship PGP and IPM programmes, but the HR placement season has set a strong tone for it.

According to the final PGPHRM 2025 placement report, the highest pay package offered stood at ₹40 lakh per annum, marking a 19% jump from last year’s top offer of ₹33.6 lakh. The average salary for the batch also surged to ₹25 lakh, up by 13.67% from last year’s ₹22 lakh.

The top 10% of the batch secured an average salary of ₹38.30 LPA, while the top 25% earned ?30 LPA, and the top 50% averaged ₹29.3 LPA. Interestingly, while last year the top 25% fetched a slightly higher average at ₹30.5 LPA, the top 50% were at ₹27.4 LPA — showing stronger performance in the broader half of the batch this year.

This is the sixth batch of the PGPHRM course, comprising of 30 students. Despite the small number, the placement season saw participation from over 30 recruiters from diverse sectors like Consulting, Manufacturing, BFSI, Oil & Gas, Logistics, and IT/ITES.

In the Consulting domain, top names like Accenture Strategy, Capgemini, and Pattern recruited from the campus. From BFSI, ICICI Bank and Aditya Birla Capital were prominent hirers. Other top recruiters included JSW, Samsung Research, BPCL, and PhonePe.

What’s also noteworthy this season is the arrival of several prestigious new recruiters, further strengthening IIM Indore’s industry relationships. New entrants like PhonePe, Banas Dairy, Ola, Dr Lal PathLabs, Jakson, Solar Square, and Pattern offered a range of exciting roles across functions.

Doman wise break up

Management Trainee HR – 43%

Exectuive and Office HR – 20%

HR Manager (Gen & Assoc) – 17%

HRBP & Analyst – 10%

Project Manager (HR & Mar) – 10%

Why no placement report yet for PGP, IPM?

It’s been over two and a half months since the flagship PGP and IPM batches graduated from IIM Indore—but the final placement report for 2025 is still under wraps. While students and stakeholders await the numbers, sources within the institute hint at a tough placement season, largely due to challenging market conditions.

Several students reportedly received offers that were significantly lower than previous years, prompting the recruitment process to stretch out longer than usual.

In a year when hiring sentiment has been cautious across industries, even top-tier institutes like IIM Indore are feeling the pinch. The institute is likely taking its time to ensure a complete and accurate picture before putting the report out in public.