IIM Indore Launches First Global Leadership Programme For Indian Entrepreneurs In Scotland | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant step towards preparing Indian entrepreneurs for global growth, the Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) launched the inaugural cohort of its Global Leadership Development Programme (GLDP) for Entrepreneurs, an international executive education initiative offered in collaboration with the Adam Smith Business School, University of Glasgow, Scotland, on July 27, 2026.

The inaugural cohort comprises 15 Indian entrepreneurs who have embarked on an immersive learning journey designed to equip them with the strategic capabilities required to build globally competitive enterprises.

The programme was jointly inaugurated at the Adam Smith Business School, University of Glasgow, by Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore, and Prof. Wendy Loretto, Head of Adam Smith Business School, in the presence of Dr. Xiang Li, Director of Internationalization, Adam Smith Business School, and Prof. Mit Vachhrajani, Programme Coordinator and faculty member at IIM Indore.

Addressing the participants, Prof. Himanshu Rai said, "Indian entrepreneurship is entering a defining phase where businesses are increasingly aspiring to compete on the global stage. This programme has been conceived to empower entrepreneurs with the strategic vision, leadership capabilities and international exposure required to lead organisations through complexity and growth."

He added that the collaboration with the University of Glasgow reflects IIM Indore's commitment to creating globally relevant learning experiences that translate into real-world business impact.

Welcoming the inaugural cohort, Prof. Wendy Loretto said the partnership brings together diverse entrepreneurial experiences with internationally recognised faculty and research, enabling participants to strengthen their leadership capabilities and prepare their businesses for global opportunities.

Dr Xiang Li noted that cross-border academic partnerships encourage innovation and entrepreneurship while helping participants build lasting professional networks and gain a deeper understanding of global business environments.

Developed jointly by IIM Indore and the Adam Smith Business School, the programme addresses the growing need for Indian entrepreneurs to navigate international markets, digital transformation and evolving business ecosystems.

The curriculum combines global management perspectives with practical insights into leadership, digital business models, financial management, technology-enabled growth, supply chain transformation and international expansion strategies. Participants will engage with leading faculty members and experts from India and the United Kingdom while building international networks and gaining exposure to global best practices.

Ranked 62nd globally and second in India for executive education in the Financial Times Executive Education Rankings 2025, IIM Indore continues to strengthen its international footprint through strategic academic collaborations.

The launch of the Global Leadership Development Programme for Entrepreneurs marks another milestone in the institute's mission to develop responsible leaders and future-ready entrepreneurs capable of driving innovation, sustainable growth and international business success.