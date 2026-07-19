IIM Indore Hosts Women Leadership Programme To Build Future Leaders | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore hosted a two-day Residential Women Leadership Development Programme, organised by the Indore Management Association (IMA), bringing together women professionals from across the country to strengthen their leadership skills through experiential learning and interactive sessions.

Held under the theme Leadership Comes from Vision, Not Position, the programme drew participants from the corporate sector, industry, educational institutions, startups, banking, healthcare, services and family businesses. Speakers emphasised that effective leadership is increasingly defined by vision, communication, decision-making and emotional intelligence rather than positional authority.

Departing from conventional classroom training, the programme adopted a "learning by doing" approach. Participants engaged in case studies, business simulations, role-plays, team challenges and group discussions based on real workplace scenarios. The sessions were designed to foster critical thinking, teamwork, conflict resolution and strategic decision-making.

During the inaugural session, speakers highlighted the growing role of women in leadership across sectors, noting that they are increasingly driving innovation, shaping policy and leading organisations. Participants were encouraged to cultivate self-confidence, embrace continuous learning and inspire others through effective leadership.

The residential format at the IIM Indore campus also provided opportunities for networking, knowledge-sharing and collaboration beyond classroom sessions, enabling participants to exchange professional experiences and build lasting connections.

The programme featured sessions on leadership development, team management, effective communication, emotional intelligence, innovation, change management, strategic thinking and personality development.

At the valedictory ceremony, participants described the programme as transformational, saying it had strengthened their confidence and helped them recognise their leadership potential. IMA office-bearers reiterated the association's commitment to organising similar initiatives to nurture ethical, capable and visionary women leaders. The programme concluded with the distribution of participation certificates.