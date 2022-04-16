IIM Indore – GIZ Germany online conference begins at IIM Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day online conference on ‘COVID 19: Learnings & Implications for Management’, organised by IIM Indore in association with GIZ Germany started on Saturday.

This conference offers a diverse forum for academicians, practitioners, industrialists, and students to discuss the issues, challenges, and advancements in managing the global pandemic.

The conference was inaugurated online by Prof Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore, and Amit Paliwal, Program Director, GIZ India.

Prof Mit Vachhrajani, Conference Convenor and Faculty, IIM Indore and Prof Pritam Ranjan, Dean – Research, IIM Indore; Prof Abhishek Mishra, Faculty, IIM Indore; Prof Subin Sudhir, Chair – Executive Education, IIM Indore; and Prof Sushant Mishra; Faculty, IIM Bangalore were also present.

“Having a vision helps us identify our purpose of existence. As teachers and research scholars, we need to find our purpose and then work hard towards achieving it. Thus, while you attend this conference, utilize this opportunity to build your network and decide where you are headed”, Prof Rai said while addressing the conference.

He mentioned that being a teacher makes a person a leader. “Whether you like it or not, your students will definitely follow your actions. Set an example for them by choosing the right thing and making the right decisions at the right time. Take a pause in this busy life, introspect, and then choose your action’, he said and advised the participants not to measure their self-worth based on the designation.

Amit Paliwal shared his delight over collaborating with IIM Indore. He noted that the past two years had been the most challenging times for the world, especially in India. Millions of people have lost their lives, and the economic sectors have faced disruptions like never before. The industries that usually were not affected by the environment, like education and healthcare, also saw a massive shift in their working methods.

Industry Guest Speaker, Madhav Kalyan, MD & CEO, JP Morgan Chase Bank India, threw light upon the impact of COVID on the banking sector. He said that the pandemic has resulted in a disruption in demand, supply, and financial shock, thereby resulting in an economic downturn.

A panel discussion on the topic ‘Challenges faced by educators during the pandemic’ will take place on Sunday and the three best paper awards will also be announced tomorrow during the valedictory session.

