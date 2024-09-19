IIM Indore Expands Global Horizons With Two New Partnerships

IIM Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) has signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with international institutions, further strengthening its global academic network.

The recently inked agreements with the Corvinus University of Budapest and the Robert Gordon University, Scotland, mark a significant expansion of IIM Indore’s international collaborations, enhancing opportunities for academic exchange, research, and joint programmes. IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai said, "The collaboration with Corvinus University will greatly benefit IIM Indore’s students and faculty. With Corvinus’s 10,000 students, including 2,000 international scholars, IIM Indore students will have the opportunity to build a global network and gain exposure to diverse educational practices.

Read Also Indore Municipal Corporation Takes Symbolic Possession Of Karbala Maidan After Court Ruling

This partnership will facilitate exchange programmes and joint research initiatives, enriching their academic experience and broadening their international perspective.” Dr. Akos Varga, Dean of Executive PG program at Corvinus University, highlighted the mutual benefits of the collaboration: "Corvinus University is excited to partner with IIM Indore, a Triple Crown Accredited institute renowned for its academic excellence.

This MoU will enable us to exchange academic staff and students, allowing for a rich exchange of experiences through exhibitions, lectures, and workshops. We aim to create a mutually beneficial environment that advances our collective goals in education and training."

Furthermore, IIM Indore has also signed an MoU with Robert Gordon University, Scotland. This agreement was signed by Rai and professor Steve Olivier, principal and vice-chancellor of RGU. Rai expressed his enthusiasm, saying, ‘The partnership with RGU will enable us to explore joint research initiatives, facilitate the exchange of academic staff and students, and develop dual degree programmes.

We are excited about the opportunity for our IPM students to integrate with the 4th year of Aberdeen Business School's undergraduate programmes at RGU. This will enhance our students' academic journey and provide them with valuable international perspectives that will be instrumental in their professional growth, said Rai.

Olivier highlighted the value of the partnership, noting, ‘IIM Indore’s impressive track record in global education and its commitment to academic excellence make it a prestigious partner for RGU. IIM Indore is one of the only 100 business schools globally to achieve the Triple Crown Accreditation.

Thus, this MoU will enable us to engage in meaningful academic exchanges and collaborative research, enriching the educational experiences of our students and faculty. Further, he said that welcoming IIM Indore's students into the 4th year of our undergraduate programmes is a significant step forward for us. This opportunity not only enriches our academic environment with a diverse student body but also aligns with our commitment to providing global learning experiences. He said, ‘We are excited about the potential for mutual growth and the opportunity to work closely with IIM Indore.’