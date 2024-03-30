IIM Indore, Denver Varsity Jointly Launch Course For C-Suites

IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai and University of Denver provost and executive vice chancellor Mary L Clark show the pact for the course. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Management Indore and the University of Denver have jointly launched a global leadership experience programme for C-Suites, an initiative aimed at empowering senior executives to enhance their leadership potential on a global scale.

IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai and University of Denver provost & executive vice chancellor Mary L Clark signed the agreement for the programme on Thursday.

Rai expressed his delight at the collaborative initiative, emphasising its potential to provide senior executives with a profound and transformative journey spanning a duration of eight months.

He underscored the programme's significance in enabling participants to confront and master intricate leadership scenarios, which are crucial for honing their skills amidst the complexities of today's interconnected global landscape.

“With a thoughtful integration of insights from both Indian and Western leadership paradigms, participants will acquire a comprehensive and contemporary understanding of leadership theories and practices,” he said.

This holistic approach will equip them to navigate diverse and dynamic environments with confidence and competence, fostering their ability to lead effectively on a global scale.

“The objectives of each stage are meticulously designed to equip participants with essential leadership competencies, including personal branding, effective communication, strategic thinking, and crisis management,” said Rai. Throughout the programme, participants will have the opportunity to engage with industry experts, collaborate with peers, and implement their learnings through real-world projects.

Clark said, "By bringing together the best of Indian and Western leadership practices, we aim to empower senior executives to navigate complex business landscapes with confidence and agility.”

Clark highlighted how this collaborative programme will enhance the global leadership experience by offering participants insights from diverse perspectives and equipping them with the skills needed to thrive in today's interconnected world.

About the programme

The programme is structured into five distinct phases, each contributing to the comprehensive leadership development journey. It commences with a 5-day leadership module hosted at IIM Indore, providing participants with foundational insights into leadership dynamics.

The subsequent phase entails online masterclasses conducted by Indian leaders from corporate, political, and entrepreneurial spheres, enriching participants with diverse perspectives. Following this, the third phase unfolds with another 5-day leadership module at the University of Denver, offering participants exposure to Western leadership paradigms. Transitioning to the fourth phase, participants engage in a capstone project, fostering practical application of acquired knowledge. Finally, in the fifth phase, participants return to IIM Indore for project submission and a closing ceremony, marking the culmination of their transformative journey.

The programme is tailored for senior executives holding key positions within their organisations, providing them with invaluable insights and strategies to drive organizational success in today's dynamic business environment.