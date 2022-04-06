IIM Indore convocation: 17 students in IPM course to walk out with BA degree

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 17 students of the 2022 batch of five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) are going to walk out of IIM Indore’s campus with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in hand on April 9.

These students are the ones who opted out of the five-year course after successfully completing three years of studies.

The five-year IPM course offers an exit button after successful completion of three years. If the student presses this button, he/she gets just the BA degree. In the batch of 2022, 17 students—including 12 boys and 7 girls—pressed the button.

This information came to light when IIM Indore shared details of students who are going to get degrees at the 23rd annual convocation taking place on April 9. As many as 747 students are going to get degrees at the convocation this year.

These students belong to flagship programmes, namely Post-Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), Post-Graduate Programme in Human Resources Management (PGP-HRM), five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM), Executive Post-Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP), Post-Graduate Programme in Management for Working Executives (PGPMX), Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) and Executive Fellow Programme in Management (EFPM). The pre-convocation ceremony will be held at the institute on April 8.

“We’re conducting the convocation in the offline mode after a gap of two years. We consider the safety and security of our participants and everyone in our community as a top priority. IIM Indore was the first IIM to cancel the convocation when the lockdown was announced in 2020. Last year, we conducted a virtual convocation for the graduating batches of both the academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21,” said IIM Indore director professor Himanshu Rai.

This year, ICICI bank managing director and CEO Sandeep Bakhshi will deliver the convocation address.

Here is a summary of the graduating participants:

S.No. Programme Male Female Total

1. PGP 263 181 444

2. PGPHRM 17 14 31

3. IPM 63 39 102

4. EPGP 54 2. 56

5. PGPMX 65 12 77

6. FPM 06 07 13

7. EFPM 06 01 07

8. IPM BA Degree Graduates 12 05 17

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 09:28 PM IST