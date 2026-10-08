IIM Indore Brings 13 Nations Together To Debate Human Potential In GenAI Era | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As generative artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes classrooms, workplaces and leadership, academic leaders from 13 countries gathered at IIM Indore on Wednesday to debate a question at the heart of the transformation: how can education ensure that technology enhances, rather than eclipses, human potential?

The question took centre stage at IIM Indore’s International Partners’ Day 2026 - SETU: Bridging Academic Excellence, which brought together deans, senior academic leaders and representatives from international institutions to discuss the future of management education, global academic collaboration and the changing world of work on Wednesday.

In his welcome address, IIM Indore director Himanshu Rai highlighted the importance of cultivating international partnerships that extend beyond institutional boundaries to create lasting academic and societal impact.

He emphasised that meaningful collaborations are built on mutual trust, shared aspirations, and a willingness to learn from diverse perspectives.

He also spoke about the significant role of international academic alliances in nurturing intellectual exchange, advancing collaborative research, and preparing future leaders to navigate an increasingly interconnected world.

He also highlighted IIM Indore’s vision of bringing together global perspectives and local priorities to create meaningful impact.

“We endeavour to ensure that management education goes beyond institutional excellence and contributes meaningfully to addressing real-world challenges,” he said.

A key highlight of the event was the panel discussion on “Human Potential in the Era of Generative AI,” which brought together distinguished academic leaders from renowned international institutions.

The panel featured Uttiyo Raychaudhuri (co-founder, South Asia International Education Network); Professor Julia Christine Balogun, dean, University of Liverpool; Anna Tyshetskaya, chief vice president of HSE University, Russia; and Professor Weng Marc Lim, dean, Sunway Business School, Malaysia. The session was chaired by Professor Sayantan Banerjee, PGP Chair, IIM Indore.

The discussion explored the evolving relationship between human capabilities and generative artificial intelligence, examining the implications of emerging technologies for management education, leadership, and the future of work.

The panel offered diverse academic perspectives on how institutions can navigate technological transformation while continuing to nurture creativity, critical thinking, and human potential.

The event also featured a series of presentations highlighting IIM Indore’s distinctive programmes and its commitment to integrating academic learning with practical experience, cultural understanding, and community engagement.

The day concluded with a tree-planting initiative and a campus tour.

Destination Marketing Immersion in Mandav today

On Thursday, as part of the International Partners’ Day programme, delegates will also participate in a Destination Marketing Immersion in Mandav.

The visit will offer an experiential opportunity to explore the historical and cultural heritage of Madhya Pradesh, connecting academic perspectives on destination marketing with the region’s rich cultural landscape.