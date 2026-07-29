IIM-I Opens Global Leadership Classroom In Scotland | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant step towards preparing Indian entrepreneurs for global growth, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore on Tuesday launched the inaugural cohort of its Global Leadership Development Programme (GLDP) for Entrepreneurs in collaboration with the Adam Smith Business School, University of Glasgow, Scotland.

The first cohort comprises 15 Indian entrepreneurs who have begun an immersive executive education programme aimed at building the strategic and leadership capabilities needed to create globally competitive enterprises.

The programme was inaugurated at the University of Glasgow by IIM Indore Director Prof Himanshu Rai and Head of Adam Smith Business School Prof Wendy Loretto.

Addressing the participants, Rai said, "Indian entrepreneurship is entering a defining phase where businesses are increasingly aspiring to compete on the global stage.

This programme has been conceived to empower entrepreneurs with the strategic vision, leadership capabilities and international exposure required to lead organisations through complexity and growth."

He said the collaboration with the University of Glasgow reflects IIM Indore's commitment to delivering globally relevant learning with real-world business impact.

Welcoming the inaugural cohort, Loretto said the partnership brings together diverse entrepreneurial experiences with internationally recognised faculty and research, enabling participants to broaden their perspectives, strengthen leadership skills and prepare their businesses for global opportunities.

She added that cross-border academic partnerships play an important role in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship by combining world-class learning with meaningful international engagement and professional networking.

Jointly developed by IIM Indore and the Adam Smith Business School, the programme addresses the growing need for Indian entrepreneurs to navigate international markets, digital transformation and evolving business ecosystems.

The curriculum covers leadership, digital business models, financial management, technology-enabled growth, supply chain transformation and international expansion strategies.

Participants will also engage with faculty and industry experts from India and the UK while gaining exposure to global best practices.

Participant Shivani Jhariya Pathak, founder of a renewable energy startup, said the programme would help her strengthen her leadership capabilities through global exposure and international collaborations.

Sunitha Yashpal, director of a construction-sector startup, said the programme would broaden her leadership perspective and help her apply global insights to create a greater impact in her business and community.