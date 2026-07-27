6K Plot Holders Threaten Stir Over 33-Year Delay In Indore's Scheme No. 171 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Frustration among nearly 6,000 plot holders of the long-pending IDA Scheme No. 171 (formerly Scheme No. 132) spilled onto the streets on Sunday, with affected families giving the Indore Development Authority (IDA) a 10-day ultimatum to release the scheme or face a large-scale agitation.

Members of 13 cooperative housing societies and more than 200 landowners gathered at Pushp Vihar Colony, accusing the IDA and the Madhya Pradesh government of failing to honour repeated assurances. They alleged that despite depositing nearly Rs 5.84 crore, along with applicable GST, as directed by the authority, no official notification has been issued even after nearly 18 months.

NK Mishra, general secretary of the Scheme No. 171 Pushp Vihar Colony Plot Holders' Group, said thousands of middle-class families had invested their lifetime savings in plots but remained unable to build homes because of prolonged administrative delays. He claimed several plot holders had died waiting for the scheme to be implemented, while illegal encroachments had increased in the area.

According to the residents, the original Scheme No. 132, launched in 1993, was quashed by the High Court after development work was not completed within the stipulated period. Scheme No. 171 was introduced in 2009 for the same area but has remained stalled ever since.

The plot holders warned that if the scheme is not officially released within 10 days, they and their families will launch a large-scale public protest.