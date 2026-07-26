IIID Showcase 2026 To Be Held From Dec 10 At Labhganga Convention Centre In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ninth edition of IIID Showcase 2026 will be held from Dec 10 to 13 at Labhganga Convention Centre under the theme, A Festival of Design. The announcement witnessed enthusiastic participation from members of the IIID Indore Regional Chapter (IRC), who booked exhibition stalls by marking their preferred locations on a large venue layout map.

IIID IRC Chairman Vikas Thakkar said the event will be Central India's largest exhibition for interior and architecture products, bringing together design, art, culture and business on a single platform. He added that the showcase has attracted interest from exhibitors across the country.

Showcase Convener Architect Sheetal Kapde said architecture and design students from various colleges will get an opportunity to display their work through theme-based competitions, while students and IIID members will also benefit from hands-on workshops focusing on emerging technologies and design skills.

Chairperson-Elect Nupur Namjoshi said the event will feature an expanded food court, gaming zones for families and children, premium coffee stations across the venue, along with fashion shows, cultural performances and live entertainment.

Secretary Puneet Pandey said a dedicated Designers' Gallery will showcase projects by IIID members, while a special gallery for Madhya Pradesh artists and artisans will highlight local creativity. Expert-led talk shows and a furniture design competition will also be organised throughout the four-day exhibition.