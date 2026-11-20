IBSF World Snooker Championship 2026 In Indore Sees Kamal Chawla, Amee Kamani And Pankaj Advani Storm Into Knockouts | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s cue sports stars continued to shine on the world stage as Kamal Chawla and Amee Kamani stormed into the knockout rounds of the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2026 at Yashwant Club on Thursday.

Twenty-nine-time world champion Pankaj Advani also advanced with his third successive victory, while India's Keerthana Pandian completed a flawless four-match winning streak in the women's competition.

Kamal keeps winning streak alive

Local favourite and IBSF World Six-Red Snooker champion Kamal Chawla defeated Singapore's Sunny Wang 4-2 in Group F. Backed by the home crowd, Kamal produced composed potting and precise cue-ball control to register his third consecutive victory and secure a knockout berth.

Pankaj fires 111-point break

Advani delivered a masterclass against Iran's Shahin Sabzi, cruising to a 4-0 victory in Group L. The Indian maestro produced a spectacular 111-point break in the second frame, followed by a 51-point break in the third, leaving his opponent struggling to respond.

England's Harvey Chandler survived a seven-frame thriller against India's Brajesh Dammani, winning 4-3 in Group M.

Dammani claimed the opening two frames, but Chandler recovered with a 66-point break in the third before eventually sealing the decider.

Iran's Ali Gharahgozloo also maintained his unbeaten run, blanking India's Malkit Singh 4-0 in Group H He registered a break of 56 in the opening frame.

Hong Kong-China's Tam Yun Fung was another player to complete three group-stage victories.

Amee, Keerthana complete perfect campaigns

In the women's competition, Indore's Ami Kamani topped Group D with four wins from four matches, defeating opponents from the Philippines, Iran, Ireland and India.

The local favourite overcame Carmile Buhat, Seyyedehsaba Mousavi, Ella O'Connor and Afifa Fakhruddin to book her knockout place.

Twenty-four-year-old Keerthana Pandian also finished unbeaten, topping Group B after victories over Pooja Gullandia, Iran's Setayesh Amirzimi, Hong Kong-China's Yi Ting Cheung and Ireland's Megan Randall.

Defending champion Anupama Ramachandran maintained her winning run in Group A, claiming victories in both matches played so far.

In other women's encounters, Hong Kong-China's To Yar Yan defeated Indore's Sanvi Shah 2-0, while Ireland's Margaret O'Driscoll edged Ravina Uma Devi 2-1.

Hong Kong-China's Shiu Wing Man beat Shruthi Lakshminarayanan 2-0, and England's 57-year-old Tessa Davidson defeated India's Snetra Babu 2-0.

Brief results

Men - Kamal Chawla (India) beat Sunny Wang (Singapore) 4-2; Pankaj Advani (India) beat Shahin Sabzi (Iran) 4-0; Harvey Chandler (England) beat Brajesh Dammani (India) 4-3; Ali Gharahgozloo (Iran) beat Malkit Singh (India) 4-0.

Women - To Yar Yan (Hong Kong-China) beat Sanvi Shah (India) 2-0; Margaret O'Driscoll (Ireland) beat Ravina Uma Devi (India) 2-1; Shiu Wing Man (Hong Kong-China) beat Shruthi Lakshminarayanan (India) 2-0; Tessa Davidson (England) beat Snetra Babu (India) 2-0.