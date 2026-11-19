₹8.15 Lakh Looted From Indore Trader In Ratlam As Robbers Return, Smash Car Window And Assault Victims |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Two bike-borne miscreants looted an Indore-based confectionery trader of Rs 8.15 lakh and important documents on the Ratlam-Indore four-lane highway late Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 11:15 pm near a Mahindra showroom, where businessman Harshit Chandana and driver Gajendra Bhide had stopped their car while returning to Indore after collecting payments from merchants.

The miscreants initially snatched a bag containing cash from the car. Harshit and his driver chased them, recovered the bag after a struggle and returned to their vehicle.

However, the miscreants returned, smashed the car's window with a stone, assaulted both occupants and fled with the bag.

Harshit sustained injuries to his head, hands and legs, while Gajendra suffered injuries to his head and left leg.

Following a Dial 112 alert, SP Amit Kumar, CSP Satyendra Ghanghoria and police station in-charges Munendra Gautam and Amit Kori reached the spot.

Police inspected the scene and launched a search operation to catch the culprits. Police are examining CCTV footage from nearby roads.

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