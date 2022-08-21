i5 Summit of IIM: Tantalising line-up of speakers as most dynamic event Speaker Series takes off

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The second day of the i5 Summit of IIM boasted a tantalizing line-up of speakers as one of its most dynamic events – the Speaker Series – took off on Saturday. It was kicked off by Juhi Sharma, founder of Unbottle Emotions, and lauded social venture, LightUp, that focuses on harnessing the emotional intelligence of children, parents, and teachers to form a holistic and supportive mental health community. She addressed the importance of mental health and the upcoming generation’s proactiveness in taking cognisance of the same. Her incisive message was rounded off by a focus on the importance of mental health infrastructure and appreciating inter-sectionality and shared values.

Samar Singla, co-founder of Jugnoo, Juggernaut, and prolific angel investor, took the stage next. As he delivered illuminating insights into the ‘Roadmap to Entrepreneurship’, he stressed the importance of planning and persistence. He closed on a note of reassuring honesty as he addressed the realities of being an entrepreneur and the current business climate.

Next in action was the vice-president and global distribution head of Schneider Electric, Meenu Singhal, who lent his expertise on Industry 4.0 and its adoption in India to a decisively thrilled audience. Their rapt attention was obvious as he focused on the importance of creating a virtuous cycle of growth, being the frontrunners in its adoption and empowering teams across India.

To close off the Speaker Series, participants had among them Rohit Pareek, chief financial officer and head of corp development at GOQii. He reminisced about his days as an MBA student at IIM Ahmedabad, while talking about the ways in which an MBA prepares a student to face the highly competitive business world. With humour and wisdom in equal parts, Pareek’s presentation resonated with all the participants present.

To conclude what had been an extraordinary day, the Summit was graced by an arresting Workshop on ‘Entrepreneurship & Business’ by Shawrya Mehrotra, founder and CEO of Metvy, the Summit’s Education partners.

Reflecting on the first day of the event, the overall coordinators of the i5 Summit, 2022, Aditya Chowdhury and Deepika Soni, commented that the i5 Summit presents an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurs, students and businesses to interact and build synergies by leveraging their networks. Aditya said, “Entrepreneurship is no longer a one-off event, but something with a sense of glamour. In the world of big risks and bigger rewards, the i5 Summit celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit with courage, passion and relentless ambition.”

Spilling the beans over the theme of the summit, Deepika added, “The inspiration came from witnessing a lot of startups turning unicorn in the past few years, highlighting the fact that the entrepreneurial landscape is undergoing a rapid change! We wanted to understand and capture this change and celebrate modern entrepreneurship’s spirit.”

Day 3 is set to be the crescendo of the event, hosting the flagship ‘Get Funded!’ wherein start-ups from across the country vie for investments from reputed VCs and investors as they present their trail-blazing ideas. Following it up are Panel Discussions and Chai Pe Charcha, where renowned industry experts address participants and students alike, drawing from their own experiences.