I-T dept draws list of defaulters: Rs 155 crore advance tax unpaid in MP & Chhattisgarh

Indore: As the current financial year is about to end, the income tax department has identified tax payers who are paying less advance tax.

“Rs 155 crore remain unpaid as taxes in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh,” Ajay Kumar Chauhan, principal chief commissioner of income tax MP and Chhattisgarh region, told mediapersons on Wednesday. He said all necessary information about such taxpayers has been gathered. He has appealed to them to pay advance tax by March 31.

‘I have instructed officers to call such tax payers at income tax office with their balance sheet and ask them to pay the dues. If they defy, initiate action against them,” Chauhan said.

Responding to a query, Chauhan said department has also drawn a list of tax payers who have stopped filing returns through non-filers monitoring system. He requested them to file the return failing which they will be deprived of facilities they are enjoying.

Response to compounding scheme

Scheme’s objective is to offer amenity to tax payers against whom the department has moved court. In MP and Chhattisgarh, the department has filed 760 prosecution cases out of which 260 pertain to Tax Deduction at Source. So far, 80 applications have been received. The total number is likely to reach 200 by January 31 when the scheme will end.

Rs 2.28 cr undisclosed income unearthed

The department conducted 76 regular surveys in MP and Chhattisgarh by December 31 and traced Rs 55.3 crore of undisclosed income. Out of this, taxes worth Rs 4.76 crore were recovered. In the area of chief commissioner of income tax Indore, 19 surveys were conducted wherein undisclosed income of Rs 14.72 crore was traced. Of this, Rs 2.28 crore have been collected. The department conducted 10 recovery surveys by December 31 and collected Rs 1.67 crore. Recovery surveys are conducted when tax demand gets confirmed.

4 benami property cases sent to BPU

From the date of commencement of Benami Property Amendment Act, 2016, which came into force on November 1, 2016, the department has attached 670 properties across MP and Chhattisgarh. Four cases of Indore have been referred to Benami Property Unit.