Hundreds Of Weavers Rally To Protect 250-Year-Old Maheshwari Saree Tradition In MP’s Maheshwar | FP photo

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of weavers staged a rally in Maheshwar on Wednesday, demanding action against the alleged imitation and illegal production of Maheshwari sarees outside the region.

The weavers said the practice was threatening the identity of the traditional craft associated with Maheshwar for nearly 250 years.

The awareness rally, organised under the banner of the Samast Bunakar Evam Hathkargha Karigar Sangh, began from Kalipura Chauraha Complex.

Carrying banners and placards, the participants marched through the town and demanded an immediate stop to the sale of sarees produced elsewhere under the Maheshwari name.

The weavers alleged that some traders from other states learn the traditional weaving techniques in Maheshwar and later produce lower-quality sarees in their own states while selling them as Maheshwari sarees.

They said this affects both the reputation of the original saree and the livelihood of local weavers.

Representatives submitted a memorandum at Maheshwar police station, the district handloom office and the tehsil office. They sought action against those violating GI regulations.

Deputy Director of Handloom Rajkumar Saraf said legal action is provided under GI provisions against unauthorised production and promotion of Maheshwari sarees outside the designated area.