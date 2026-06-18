Hundreds Of Farmers In Jobat Protest Over Fertiliser Shortage | FP Photo

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): With the Kharif sowing season underway, hundreds of farmers in Jobat block staged a protest on Thursday over fertiliser availability and the online token system for distribution.

Carrying placards, the farmers gathered in Jobat and submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav through the local administration. They gave the authorities a three-day ultimatum and warned of district-wide protests and road blockades if their demands were not met.

The farmers alleged that the online token system has created difficulties for tribal communities. They said many villages lack reliable internet connectivity, while several farmers do not own smartphones or possess the technical knowledge needed to obtain tokens.

The protesters claimed that even after securing tokens, farmers often spend hours in queues and sometimes return empty-handed after stocks run out.

They alleged that the shortage has encouraged black marketing and that some buyers are being forced to purchase additional products along with fertiliser.

The farmers also claimed that some technically skilled individuals book multiple tokens, reducing access for genuine beneficiaries.

In their memorandum, they demanded an immediate supply of urea and DAP, an offline distribution quota, strict action against black marketing and same-day fertiliser distribution to farmers holding valid tokens.