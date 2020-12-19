Humara Heritage: ‘Stable’ of baggis and gaddis



Indore: The royal vintage Baggi of Rani Gajra Devi Bai Sahab, Shikari Baggi and a few vintage cars are still stationed in the Bada Rawla premises under the preservation of the Mandloi family.

The Yuvraj Varadaraj Mandloi Zamindar said the Baggi belonged to Raj Mata Gajra Devi wife of Rao Raja Nihalkaran Dwitiya (second) (1840 – 1871). For increasing trade in Indore, the Raj Mata had developed Siyaganj in Ranipura area.

“The baggi is made of wood. A special purdah was used to make it visible from inside but no one could get a glimpse of the inside of the carriage. There is a special compartment to load weapons in case of an emergency”, said Yuvraj Varadaraj Mandloi Zamindar.

He said there is also a Shikari Baggi which his ancestors used while they visited the forests on an elephant. It was specially used while hunting.

The heaviest baggi still exists. The last royal elephant of the Mandloi family, Sarju Prasad, was used to ferry it.

Yuvraj Varadaraj Mandloi Zamindar said in the “stable” there’s this grey Mercedes W124 of 1993 of Rao Raja Shrikant Mandloi Zamindar. He said Rao Raja Shrikant had bought it from his own account when he went to the US for higher education.

There is also another white Mercedes W115 of 1971 left-hand drive of Rani Sa Madhavi Mandloi Zamindar. This car is of the limited edition which is claimed to be made only for diplomats. There is also a Dodge Power Wagon civilian model, 1952.