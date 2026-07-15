'Humara Haq Hume Do' Thousands Of Students Take Out Rally In Indore To Support Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of students took out a foot march in support of educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk in Indore on Tuesday.

Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The students marched through the city and gathered outside the Collector's office.

In the video, hundreds of students can be seen taking out a rally while carrying flags and raising slogans in support of Sonam Wangchuk.

Many protesters were also holding banners with messages such as, "Humara Haq Hume Do" (Give Us Our Rights). Police personnel were deployed along the route, with barricades placed at several points to maintain law and order.

Traffic was disrupted in parts of the city as the rally passed through the roads under police security.

Watch the VIDEO below :

The protest in Indore comes as Wangchuk's hunger strike entered its 18th day. He has been demanding accountability over alleged exam irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Despite concerns over his health and repeated appeals to end the fast, Wangchuk has refused to call off his protest. Reports say he has lost significant weight during the hunger strike.

Carrying placards and raising slogans in support of Wangchuk, students said they wanted to stand with a movement.

The protesters surrounded the Collector's office and urged the government to respond to the demands being raised in Delhi.

The protest is part of growing support for Wangchuk from different parts of the country. He has also appealed to citizens to join a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20.

Several celebrities have also come out in support of Sonam Wangchuk's protest. Veteran actor Zeenat Aman urged the government to open a peaceful dialogue with Wangchuk, saying that "peaceful protest must be met with peaceful dialogue."

Actor Abhay Deol shared a picture from the protest site and expressed his support, while actor Naseeruddin Shah appealed to Wangchuk to end his fast for the sake of his health, saying, "We need you" for the longer fight ahead.

Actor Omi Vaidya, who played Chatur in 3 Idiots, also urged people to support Wangchuk, calling him the "real-life Phunsukh Wangdu."