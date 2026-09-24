Human Qualities Matter Even In AI Age, Raghu Raman Tells Students In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): "Even in the age of Artificial Intelligence, the importance of humanity has not diminished. The more human qualities you develop, the greater your chances of progressing and succeeding.

Humanity inspires you to do good and makes you a better person," management expert and motivational speaker N Raghu Raman said.

He was addressing students during the induction programme for new batches of BBA, MBA, Hospital Administration and Hotel Management courses at Sri Aurobindo University on Wednesday.

Speaking at the SM Bhandari Auditorium at IRCAD-India Centre, Raghu Raman introduced the concept of a "humanity basket", comprising goodness, simplicity, being free of anger and prejudice and having a clean soul.

He urged students to focus on building careers that could take them to greater economic, social and ethical heights rather than treating college life as a phase for entertainment.

He also advised them to choose their company carefully and stay connected with people who guide them in the right direction.

Sri Aurobindo Group Founder Chairman Vinod Bhandari said there was no shortcut to success and stressed hard work and sincerity. He advised students to plan their careers keeping the hospital sector's needs over the next 15 to 20 years in mind.

University Chancellor Manjushree Bhandari described the institution as a "management laboratory", where students learn management concepts as well as their practical application.

Pro-Chancellor and SAMS Managing Director Mahak Bhandari said honesty, hard work and determination could help students build a strong future.

A book titled Introduction to Hospital Administration, authored by Umesh Mandloi and Registrar Anand Mishra, was also launched.