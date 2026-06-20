Hub Laboratory Shifted To Sardarpur Civil Hospital After 10-Month Delay | Representative image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): After nearly 10 months of administrative delays, the Hub Laboratory has finally been shifted from Amjhera Community Health Centre to the Civil Hospital in Sardarpur, providing relief to hundreds of patients who had been dependent on private diagnostic centres for various tests.

The laboratory, sanctioned for Sardarpur more than two years ago, was temporarily established at Amjhera due to a lack of space at the old hospital building.

Although healthcare services began at Sardarpur's new Civil Hospital in August 2025, directives issued by the National Health Mission (NHM), Bhopal, in September 2025 and again in May 2026 for relocation of the facility remained pending.

The laboratory equipment was transported to Sardarpur by ambulance on Saturday, following which a technical team began the installation process.

The relocation comes after sustained public demand, memorandums submitted by local youth, a social media campaign and renewed administrative efforts after the issue drew wider attention.

The Civil Hospital caters to around 300 to 400 patients daily. In the absence of the Hub Laboratory, many patients had been compelled to undergo diagnostic tests at private laboratories, increasing their financial burden.

Officials said regular laboratory services would commence after the procurement of a refrigerator, an essential requirement for the facility, through district funds.