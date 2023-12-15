HSRP Deadline Today: RTO To Launch Awareness Drive In Indore Before Slapping Fine | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the deadline for getting the High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) ending on Friday, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has planned to launch an awareness drive in the district to appeal to the people to get the plates at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the Regional Transport Officer has also forwarded the request of the dealers to extend the time for the same as they have received requests for HSRP and many of them are pending. “There are about 5-6 lakh vehicles in the district which don’t have the HSRP.

The deadline for HSRP is expiring on December 15 and we have already appealed to the people to get the plates at the earliest,” Regional Transport Officer Pradeep Sharma said.

He added that earlier it was decided to slap a fine of Rs 500 on the vehicles sans HSRP but as people have applied for the plates and waiting for the plates to be fitted, they have changed the plan to launch an awareness drive first. “We will not slap fine initially but will appeal to the people to get the HSRP fitted.

We learnt that dealers are taking time of 15 days to prepare the HSRP and they have appealed to the department to extend the deadline or to give some relaxation,” Sharma said.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has made it mandatory for all vehicle owners to fix a high-security registration plate (HSRP) and colour-coded plate on their vehicles that have been sold before April 2019.

The fine for not affixing an HSRP plate on a vehicle can range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. According to transport officials, all documents including fitness and insurance of the vehicle should be completed to get HSRP fitted on it.

“The non-commercial vehicles, even after passing 15 years of its life, can get HSRP installed on having all their documents completed,” they said, adding that HSRP can be booked online for the vehicles, which are registered in other states as well.”