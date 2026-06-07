Hotels, Dhabas Face Action During Inspection Drive In Indore | AI generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During the checking drive at hotels, lodges, hostels, and commercial establishments, police registered 17 cases against the violators, an officer said on Sunday.

Police said that hotels, landlords, and business establishments are required to provide details of tenants, workers, employees, and guests to the concerned police stations.

During inspections, 15 cases were registered under Section 223 of the BNS against hotel operators and business managers who failed to provide the required information.

In the Aerodrome police station area, action was taken against several hotels and a bag manufacturing unit for failing to submit employee, tenant, and visitor details.

In Rajendra Nagar, seven hotels were booked for failing to maintain and provide the required records. In Rau, three hotels were found to be violating the orders, and cases were registered against them.

Police also took action against two dhaba operators for allowing alcohol consumption in public places. Cases were registered under the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act, and liquor was seized during the operation.

Indore Police appealed to citizens, hotel operators, landlords, and business owners to provide information about tenants, workers, and guests to local police stations to help maintain security and public safety.