Hostel Videotaping Row Spills Onto Streets In MP’s Alot; Students Join ABVP Protest | FP photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The controversy over alleged videotaping of female students at Alot’s Harijan Girls' Hostel has spilled onto the streets, with around five students reportedly sitting on a road 'dharna' during a demonstration and blockade by ABVP activists demanding the removal of principal Nirmala Bhabhar.

Two of the five protesting students were taken away by family members who arrived at the scene; claims that they were beaten could not be independently confirmed.

The school management said the students had been told they were being taken elsewhere, only for it to later emerge they had joined the road protest.

The principal called the incident serious and said written responses would be sought from those involved. Deputy tehsildar Hemlata Dindori visited the hostel to gather information from the remaining students.

Students alleged the controversy began after a Pre-Matric Boys Hostel employee, Karan Singh Jat, was found filming girls on the premises and that superintendent Nirmala Bhanwar's objection led to a heated argument and alleged threats, prompting a police complaint. Mandsaur MLA Vipin Jain had earlier raised the matter in the Assembly.

Students now allege the case is being diverted from the original complaint and questioned the impartiality of divisional commissioner Priyanka Rahi's Friday visit, claiming not all 50 hostel girls were interviewed.

They have demanded an independent probe covering the original complaint, CCTV footage and statements from all involved, while questions also remain over how and with whose permission the students reached the protest.