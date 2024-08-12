Hostel In-Charge Of SAGE Varsity Robbed Of Gold Chain, Cash In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The hostel in-charge of a private university in the city was robbed of a gold chain and cash by some men on Bypass Road, police said on Sunday. It is said that he was returning from Pune in his car and was taking a U-turn at an underbridge to go to his residence when the incident happened.

The robbers could not be arrested till the filing of the report. Rau police station in charge Rajpal Singh Rathore informed Free Press that the incident took place at the underbridge opposite the SAGE University on August 7. Shyam Shukla, a resident of SAGE University campus, had gone to attend a function at his relative’s place in Pune.

While returning from there, he took a U-turn to reach the university, two men on a bike stopped him and threatened him with dire consequences. They allegedly showed a knife to him and snatched a gold chain and a bag containing Rs 10,000 from him. After the accused fled the scene, Shukla reached his residence and informed his family members. He later lodged a complaint with the police.

A case under the relevant section has been registered against unidentified men and a search has been initiated. Rathore further said that no CCTVs were installed at the spot. CCTVs of nearby areas are being examined to identify the accused. Police claimed that the accused would be arrested soon. It is said that Shukla hails from Khargone and he was returning from Pune alone when two persons stopped him. It was believed that other accomplices of the accused were also in the area. A team has been constituted to identify and arrest the accused.