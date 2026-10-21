Horror At MP's Jhabua Hospital! Newborn Boy Found Dead In Bathroom; Police Launch Probe | Representative image

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Sanitation workers found the body of a newborn boy in a bathroom at the district civil hospital on Tuesday morning, triggering concern among patients, their relatives and hospital staff.

According to information, sanitation workers discovered the newborn when they arrived to clean the bathroom.

They immediately informed senior hospital officials, following which duty staff and security personnel reached the spot. A medical examination confirmed that the newborn was dead.

The hospital management informed the police and shifted the body to the post-mortem room for further examination.

The incident has raised questions about how the newborn reached the hospital bathroom, who left the baby there and under what circumstances the death occurred.

Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed across the hospital premises to trace movements during the relevant period.

Police are also examining hospital records and other available evidence to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation will focus on identifying the newborn and determining the cause and time of death. The post-mortem report is expected to help establish the cause of death.