Horrific! VIDEO Shows Leopard Attacking Forest Guards During Rescue Operation In MP's Dhar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five people were injured after a leopard entered a residential area in Dhar and attacked villagers as well as forest staff. The incident took place on Wednesday morning in Gujri Deheriya village of the Dhamnod forest range.

The injured have been identified as forest guard Daddu Singh, Mahesh Waskel, Gyarsi Lal Solanki, Kantabai Rathore and Vikas Dawar. All of them were first taken to Dhamnod Civil Hospital and later referred to the district hospital in Dhar for treatment.

According to villagers, the leopard suddenly came out of bushes near the settlement and attacked people. When the forest department team reached the spot to capture it, the animal also attacked forest staff during the search operation and then ran away.

A video of the incident has also surfaced, in which the leopard can be seen attacking a member of the forest staff. A villager hit the animal with a stick, after which it fled from the spot.

Watch the video below :

तेंदुए ने ग्रामीणों पर बोला हमला, चार लोगों को दबोचा, रेस्क्यू टीम पहुंची



धार जिले के धामनोद वन परिक्षेत्र अंतर्गत ग्राम गुजरी की डेहरिया बस्ती में उस समय अफरा-तफरी मच गई, जब एक तेंदुआ अचानक रिहायशी इलाके में घुस आया। तेंदुए ने चार ग्रामीणों को घायल कर दिया। हालात को काबू करने… pic.twitter.com/c3QRp16IM6 — TheSootr (@TheSootr) April 22, 2026

Forest guard Daddu Singh said the team had gone to search for the leopard when it suddenly attacked them.

Doctors at Dhamnod Civil Hospital said the injured people have wounds near the stomach and shoulders, along with claw marks near the nose.

DFO said police teams, three Dial 112 vehicles, Ranger Sangeeta Rawat and forest staff are present at the spot. The leopard is currently believed to be hiding inside a pipe under a culvert. A rescue team has also been called from Indore to capture the animal.

Officials said nearby areas like Vindhyachal and Mandu have forested hills where leopards are usually found, but this is the first time one has entered the village.

The forest department has asked residents to stay inside their homes and avoid going out unnecessarily until the leopard is caught.