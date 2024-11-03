 Horrific! 4 Buffaloes, 2 Calves Charred To Death In Madhya Pradesh's Mahidpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreHorrific! 4 Buffaloes, 2 Calves Charred To Death In Madhya Pradesh's Mahidpur

Horrific! 4 Buffaloes, 2 Calves Charred To Death In Madhya Pradesh's Mahidpur

Four buffaloes and two calves, belonging to local farmer Balu Singh Anjana were charred to death in the blaze.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 11:19 PM IST
article-image
Horrific! 4 Buffaloes, 2 Calves Charred To Death In Madhya Pradesh's Mahidpur | FP Photo

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): A devastating incident occurred in Akyadhaga village on Saturday night, where a fire, the cause of which remains unknown, resulted in the tragic death of several cattle. Four buffaloes and two calves, belonging to local farmer Balu Singh Anjana were charred to death in the blaze.

According to reports, Balusingh and his family tied their buffaloes in the shed around 10 pm after having dinner and went to sleep. At approximately 1 am, a villager named Arjun Singh alerted Balu Singh that flames were erupting from his shed.

The family quickly rushed to the scene, only to find a crowd of villagers attempting to extinguish the fire. Balu Singh informed the gathered crowd that there were seven animals in the shed, including five adult buffaloes and two calves, which were just six months old.

Read Also
Bandhavgarh Elephant Death Case: No Clue Of Any Possible Conspiracy Found So Far
article-image

Upon receiving news of the fire, local authorities, including the village Patwari and a veterinary doctor, arrived at the scene the following morning. Dr Arvind Mathania from the Mahidpur Veterinary Hospital began treating the surviving animals.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Western Railway Commuters Raise Concerns Over Extra Helmet Storage Charges At Parking Lots, Demand Action
Mumbai: Western Railway Commuters Raise Concerns Over Extra Helmet Storage Charges At Parking Lots, Demand Action
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Committed To Making Mumbai Slum-Free,' Says CM Eknath Shinde During Rally In Kurla
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Committed To Making Mumbai Slum-Free,' Says CM Eknath Shinde During Rally In Kurla
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP MLC Prasad Lad Extends Support To MNS Candidate Amit Thackeray In Mahim
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP MLC Prasad Lad Extends Support To MNS Candidate Amit Thackeray In Mahim
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'I Am Not A Mahayuti Candidate,' Says Nawab Malik
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'I Am Not A Mahayuti Candidate,' Says Nawab Malik

He reported that three buffaloes had died on the spot due to severe burns, while the two calves suffered burns covering 70 to 80 per cent of their bodies. The community is left in shock over the incident and investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Horrific! 4 Buffaloes, 2 Calves Charred To Death In Madhya Pradesh's Mahidpur

Horrific! 4 Buffaloes, 2 Calves Charred To Death In Madhya Pradesh's Mahidpur

Delay In Promotions Affects 1 Lakh Teachers In Madhya Pradesh

Delay In Promotions Affects 1 Lakh Teachers In Madhya Pradesh

MP: Man Killed In Property Dispute Clash; Family Protests Against Police Inaction

MP: Man Killed In Property Dispute Clash; Family Protests Against Police Inaction

MP: Forest Deprtment Blocks Route To Crematorium, Villagers Protest With Dead Body In Bhikangaon

MP: Forest Deprtment Blocks Route To Crematorium, Villagers Protest With Dead Body In Bhikangaon

Madhya Pradesh: ₹ 21 Crore Approved For Road Development In Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: ₹ 21 Crore Approved For Road Development In Khandwa