Horrific! 4 Buffaloes, 2 Calves Charred To Death In Madhya Pradesh's Mahidpur | FP Photo

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): A devastating incident occurred in Akyadhaga village on Saturday night, where a fire, the cause of which remains unknown, resulted in the tragic death of several cattle. Four buffaloes and two calves, belonging to local farmer Balu Singh Anjana were charred to death in the blaze.

According to reports, Balusingh and his family tied their buffaloes in the shed around 10 pm after having dinner and went to sleep. At approximately 1 am, a villager named Arjun Singh alerted Balu Singh that flames were erupting from his shed.

The family quickly rushed to the scene, only to find a crowd of villagers attempting to extinguish the fire. Balu Singh informed the gathered crowd that there were seven animals in the shed, including five adult buffaloes and two calves, which were just six months old.

Upon receiving news of the fire, local authorities, including the village Patwari and a veterinary doctor, arrived at the scene the following morning. Dr Arvind Mathania from the Mahidpur Veterinary Hospital began treating the surviving animals.

He reported that three buffaloes had died on the spot due to severe burns, while the two calves suffered burns covering 70 to 80 per cent of their bodies. The community is left in shock over the incident and investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.