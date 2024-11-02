 Bandhavgarh Elephant Death Case: No Clue Of Any Possible Conspiracy Found So Far
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBandhavgarh Elephant Death Case: No Clue Of Any Possible Conspiracy Found So Far

Bandhavgarh Elephant Death Case: No Clue Of Any Possible Conspiracy Found So Far

The special team formed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday night reached Umaria to gather information related to the deaths of 10 elephants.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 11:58 PM IST
article-image
Bandhavgarh Elephant Death Case: No Clue Of Any Possible Conspiracy Found So Far | Representative Pic/Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The special team formed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday night reached Umaria to gather information related to the deaths of 10 elephants. So far, the team could not find anything substantial, which could hint towards any possible conspiracy or any such thing hitherto. The team comprising minister of state for forest Dilip Ahirwar, additional chief secretary, forest, Ashok Barnwal and head of Forest Force, Asim Shrivastava reached Umaria on Saturday and enquired the local forest officials in relation to the deaths of the elephants.

“So far, nothing such has been found which could point towards any possible conspiracy or any such thing,” said one of the members of the team. When contacted, forest minister Ramniwas Rawat said that currently, he is busy in his by-election preparations from the Vijaypur Assembly seat. But when he came to know about the deaths of elephants in Bandhavgarh, he had immediately informed the CM and formed a special team to investigate the matter.

Read Also
Jumbo Mystery Solved? Fungus-Laced Kodo Crop Killed 10 Elephants In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Guess...
article-image

In the meantime, the CM had also formed one committee on Friday night which will submit its report to the government on Sunday. Additional principal chief conservator of forest, Wild Life, L Krishnamoorthy, stated that as per the decisions of the state government, SIT and STSF teams are continuously investigating the elephant mortality case with all possible angles.

The WCCB Delhi team is also investigating the case. The team comprising the minister of State for forest also reached the spot to look after the investigation. Notably, forest officials believe that the elephants died after eating fungus-infected Kudo crop, which produced dangerous mycotoxin in their bodies. So far, test reports from forensic labs are awaited. In the meantime, the samples sent on October 30 to SWFH Jabalpur confirmed the poisoning effect. Further analysis was underway to know the exact reason.

FPJ Shorts
‘Love For Everyone Who Made It’: Shahrukh Khan Thanks Fans For Making It For His Birthday
‘Love For Everyone Who Made It’: Shahrukh Khan Thanks Fans For Making It For His Birthday
'Woh Ro Isliye Rahe They': Pakistan Spinner Sajid Khan Reveals Azhar Mahmood's Reaction After Series Win Over England; Video
'Woh Ro Isliye Rahe They': Pakistan Spinner Sajid Khan Reveals Azhar Mahmood's Reaction After Series Win Over England; Video
‘I Do Not Like Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra & Eisha Singh’: Kashish Kapoor On Who Is Playing Dirtiest Game In Bigg Boss 18 (Exclusive)
‘I Do Not Like Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra & Eisha Singh’: Kashish Kapoor On Who Is Playing Dirtiest Game In Bigg Boss 18 (Exclusive)
Rajpal Yadav Loses Calm On Journalist Asking About His Diwali Video Controversy, Snatches Mobile Phone In Anger (Video)
Rajpal Yadav Loses Calm On Journalist Asking About His Diwali Video Controversy, Snatches Mobile Phone In Anger (Video)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bandhavgarh Elephant Death Case: No Clue Of Any Possible Conspiracy Found So Far

Bandhavgarh Elephant Death Case: No Clue Of Any Possible Conspiracy Found So Far

MP Updates: Interview Schedule For Professors Released; Higher Education Department Introduces...

MP Updates: Interview Schedule For Professors Released; Higher Education Department Introduces...

Madhya Pradesh: Police Establishments Asked To Switch To Digital Payments

Madhya Pradesh: Police Establishments Asked To Switch To Digital Payments

Madhya Pradesh: 10 Barge Into House, Assault 3 Of A Family In Chhatarpur; Victims Block Highway

Madhya Pradesh: 10 Barge Into House, Assault 3 Of A Family In Chhatarpur; Victims Block Highway

Madhya Pradesh: Fire In Grocery Shop Destroys Goods Worth Lakhs Of Rupees In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: Fire In Grocery Shop Destroys Goods Worth Lakhs Of Rupees In Satna