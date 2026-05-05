Horrific! 3 Laborers Sleeping Under Boring Machine Crushed To Death In Mhow, Driver Reversed Vehicle Without Checking Underneath

Pithamapur (Mhow): Three labourers sleeping under a boring machine were crushed to death after the driver started the vehicle without checking underneath, in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh.

A tubewell (boring) machine had arrived at a farmer's field in Gawla Ward village under Sector One Police Station area and Pithampur Municipality on Tuesday. The labourers were sleeping under the machine itself. Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, the boring machine driver arrived and started the vehicle and reversed it without checking underneath. As a result, all three labourers who were in deep sleep under the vehicle died a painful death after being crushed under the wheels.

The death of all three laborers on the spot after being crushed under the boring machine vehicle spread mourning across the entire village.Sub-Inspector Dashrath Singh Mandloi of Pithampur Sector One police station said that the boring vehicle had come and parked in Gawla village at night. Police said that the labourers working on the boring machine — Ramcharan, Bhanu Pratap, and Arvind — were all residents of Chhattisgarh who were engaged in boring and related work.

After completing work on Monday night, they slept under the vehicle. Between 4:30 and 5:00 AM, the boring machine driver came, started the vehicle, and began reversing. As soon as the vehicle reversed, the rear wheel ran over all three labourers sleeping underneath, causing their painful death on the spot.

Police conducted postmortems of all three deceased labourers at the Government Community Health Center in Pithampur and informed their families. Pithampur police registered a case against the negligent driver and arrested him.